Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $770.80

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 770.80 ($10.18) and traded as low as GBX 769 ($10.16). Law Debenture shares last traded at GBX 778 ($10.28), with a volume of 124,822 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £956.29 million and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 771.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 771.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Law Debenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.13%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

