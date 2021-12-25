Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,584 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,818 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $639.95 and a 200 day moving average of $621.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

