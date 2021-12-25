Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,504 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 239.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

