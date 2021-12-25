U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $956,000 Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,646,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,194 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,367,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,105,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,913,452,000 after acquiring an additional 867,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $278.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

