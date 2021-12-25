Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.44

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.44 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 199 ($2.63). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.70), with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £188.32 million and a PE ratio of -41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 226.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 218.59.

About Wilmington (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

