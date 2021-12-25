Volex (LON:VLX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $388.46

Volex plc (LON:VLX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 388.46 ($5.13) and traded as low as GBX 325 ($4.29). Volex shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.49), with a volume of 1,174,781 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.61) target price on shares of Volex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £533.30 million and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Volex’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

