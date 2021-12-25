StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

