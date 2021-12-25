Copperwynd Financial LLC Purchases 775 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 246.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $296.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $741 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price target on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.