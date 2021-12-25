Innovative Portfolios Grows Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Tennant accounts for about 0.0% of Innovative Portfolios’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Tennant were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tennant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tennant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $80.36 on Friday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

