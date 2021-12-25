Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

