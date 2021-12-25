International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

NYSE IBM opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

