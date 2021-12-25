Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 0.6% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $221.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $245.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

