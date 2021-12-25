Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 1,146 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.75 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

