SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Acquired by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 327.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,257 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.68. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $133.87.

