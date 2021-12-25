Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,991,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,076,000 after purchasing an additional 426,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,823,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,673,000 after purchasing an additional 559,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

