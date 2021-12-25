Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $28.50 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 177.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 144,890 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 948.1% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 916.7% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $106.88 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

