WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $144.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.38.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WCC. Stephens raised their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $127.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.06. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $140.92.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,952. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,275,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.