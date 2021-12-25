SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.06

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.06 and traded as low as $23.54. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.67, with a volume of 399,171 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

