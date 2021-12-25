Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €88.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.50 ($99.44).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($120.22) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX opened at €69.65 ($78.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.34. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €64.65 ($72.64) and a one year high of €82.50 ($92.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.