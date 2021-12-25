AMEPAY (AME) Trading Up 18.9% This Week

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $59,383.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00055789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.57 or 0.07979077 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,812.75 or 1.00143696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00072119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

