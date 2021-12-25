Nvwm LLC Grows Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $391.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $436.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.90. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

