Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total value of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,063 shares of company stock valued at $36,530,812. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $332.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $341.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.01. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.63) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.