Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.28

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.28 and traded as low as $11.75. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 274 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

About Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains; Consumer Brands; Exports and International; and Other. The Grains segment includes milling; sorghum beverage and breakfast, rice; and pasta. The Consumer Brands segment covers groceries; snacks; treats and beverage; meat products; and home, personal care and baby products.

