Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $228.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.80 and a 52-week high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.