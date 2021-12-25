Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $155.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.