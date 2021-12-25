Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,879 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises about 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 45.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after buying an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $280.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

