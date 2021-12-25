ING Groep NV Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $435.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.