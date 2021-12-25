Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 219 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $109,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,014.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,111.71 and a 1 year high of $2,065.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,883.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1,684.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

