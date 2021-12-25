ING Groep NV Increases Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 4.0% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $435.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

