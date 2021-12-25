AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 58,148 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB cut its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,148 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRI opened at $116.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

