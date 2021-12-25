BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 268.3% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,417 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period.

Shares of MUI stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

