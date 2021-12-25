6 Meridian Decreases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

6 Meridian cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,619 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 121,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

