6 Meridian Has $857,000 Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $46.75.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

