6 Meridian Sells 2,459 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

6 Meridian lessened its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period.

KMF opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

