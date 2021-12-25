4,720 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,182 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.