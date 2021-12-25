6 Meridian Purchases 523 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $1,274,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,882,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 74.6% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the third quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $41.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $44.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.02.

