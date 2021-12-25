Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stake Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RHS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 230.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 112,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 457.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,562 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 40,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,027,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter.

RHS stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $146.90 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.67.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

