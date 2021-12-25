Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 44,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000.

FIW opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.37. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

