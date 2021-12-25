Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $15.56

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,605 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,514,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after purchasing an additional 387,346 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 143,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

