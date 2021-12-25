Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Receives €46.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.95 ($52.75).

Several brokerages recently commented on DUE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($43.26) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

DUE stock opened at €40.66 ($45.69) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.74 ($32.29) and a 12 month high of €44.08 ($49.53). The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 125.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

