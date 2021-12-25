Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to Post $1.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to post $1.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.39. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after buying an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 639,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

