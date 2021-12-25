NBW Capital LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 623,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.