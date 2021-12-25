NBW Capital LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,733 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.61.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 39.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.27%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

