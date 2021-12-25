Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $390.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.