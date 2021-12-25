NBW Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market cap of $875.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $293.97 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 97.93%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

