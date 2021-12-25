Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $17.34 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $60.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

