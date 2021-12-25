Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,292,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,862,000 after purchasing an additional 350,661 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

