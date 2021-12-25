Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.63

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $8.18. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 6,226 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.