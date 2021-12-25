Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $168.09 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

In other Matrix Service news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

