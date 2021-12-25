Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 17.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.